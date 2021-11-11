Elon Musk sells around $5 billion in Tesla stock

He reported selling more than 900,000 shares at prices ranging from $1,135 to about $1,196 on Monday, near record highs for Tesla’s stock, whose value had increased by more than 70% this year through Friday. The difference between the value when he exercised the options and the exercise price of $6.24 will be taxable income to Mr. Musk and likely a tax deduction for the company. The lower the share price goes, if he continues to exercise options, the smaller his tax bill will be.