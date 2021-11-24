OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $1.05 billion, buys 2.15 million shares
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

The world's richest person had on November 6 tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since then, he has sold 9.2 million shares worth $9.9 billion. Last Tuesday, Musk sold 934,091 shares to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

