Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $1.05 billion, buys 2.15 million shares

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $1.05 billion, buys 2.15 million shares1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon sells shares worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.
The world's richest person had on November 6 tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.
Since then, he has sold 9.2 million shares worth $9.9 billion. Last Tuesday, Musk sold 934,091 shares to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
