Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $1.05 billion, buys 2.15 million shares

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world's richest person had on November 6 tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

The world's richest person had on November 6 tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.