Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $906.5 million: Report
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has offloaded another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $906.5 million, according to U.S. securities filings as seen by Reuters on Monday.

He’s already sold almost 12 million shares since the pledged on Twitter to get rid of 10% of his Tesla stake -- which would amount to about 17 million shares without taking into account his exercisable options.

Tesla’s stock has lost 21% since a peak in November as Musk has trimmed his stake. He’s still added almost $98 billion to his fortune this year, taking it to $253.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

 

 

