Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $906.5 million: Report

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $906.5 million: Report

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 14, 2019: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California. 
1 min read . 08:59 AM IST Livemint

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has offloaded another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $906.5 million, according to U.S. securities filings as seen by Reuters on Monday.

He’s already sold almost 12 million shares since the pledged on Twitter to get rid of 10% of his Tesla stake -- which would amount to about 17 million shares without taking into account his exercisable options.

Tesla’s stock has lost 21% since a peak in November as Musk has trimmed his stake. He’s still added almost $98 billion to his fortune this year, taking it to $253.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

 

 

