Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $906.5 million: Report
He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has offloaded another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $906.5 million, according to U.S. securities filings as seen by Reuters on Monday.
He’s already sold almost 12 million shares since the pledged on Twitter to get rid of 10% of his Tesla stake -- which would amount to about 17 million shares without taking into account his exercisable options.
Tesla’s stock has lost 21% since a peak in November as Musk has trimmed his stake. He’s still added almost $98 billion to his fortune this year, taking it to $253.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
