Elon Musk shares Tesla's EV outlook; promises Robotaxi, production of cheaper vehicles and Optimus robot to investors
During the investor call on April 23, Elon Musk made a host of promises to investors and outlined the EV auto major's future plans and technology investments.
Elon Musk makes multiple promises to investors, analysts for Tesla: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla saw its first-quarter net income plummet by 55 percent, in results released on April 23, AP reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message