Elon Musk shows off Boring Company tunnel in Las Vegas

Elon Musk shows off Boring Company tunnel in Las Vegas1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 09:52 AM IST
Musk's Boring Company aims to reduce congestion by building a network of underground tunnels.
Tesla founder Elon Musk plans to celebrate the opening of the Boring Company Las Vegas tunnel projects with a Fallout-themed party, he tweeted Sunday night.
The event will take place "as soon as allowed" due to coronavirus restrictions, he said.
The Boring Company, owned by Musk, is digging tunnels that will operate a high-speed rail service around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Musk also posted a picture of himself with his three children in the Vegas Loop's loading dock.
"Under Vegas in @boringcompany tunnel yesterday with my boys," Elon Musk tweeted.
