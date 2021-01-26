Elon Musk shows off Boring Company tunnel in Las Vegas

Musk's Boring Company aims to reduce congestion by building a network of underground tunnels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla founder Elon Musk plans to celebrate the opening of the Boring Company Las Vegas tunnel projects with a Fallout-themed party, he tweeted Sunday night.

Tesla founder Elon Musk plans to celebrate the opening of the Boring Company Las Vegas tunnel projects with a Fallout-themed party, he tweeted Sunday night.

The Boring Company, owned by Musk, is digging tunnels that will operate a high-speed rail service around the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Musk also posted a picture of himself with his three children in the Vegas Loop's loading dock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Under Vegas in @boringcompany tunnel yesterday with my boys," Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk's Boring Company aims to reduce congestion by building a network of underground tunnels.