Elon Musk sold another $1.2 billion of Tesla stock on Friday

Elon Musk sold another $1.2 billion of Tesla stock on Friday1 min read . 08:36 AM IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold 1.2 million shares held by his trust on Nov. 12 for more than $1.2 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Friday, adding to the multi-billion dollar list of sales reported this week.
