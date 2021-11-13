Elon Musk sold another $1.2 billion of Tesla stock on Friday

Elon Musk sold 1.2 million shares held by his trust on Nov. 12 for more than $1.2 billion

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold 1.2 million shares held by his trust on Nov. 12 for more than $1.2 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Friday, adding to the multi-billion dollar list of sales reported this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

