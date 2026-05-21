Elon Musk's SpaceX files for what could be biggest IPO in stock market history - Key Takeaways

SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company, filed documents on Wednesday to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange, triggering what analysts are already calling the largest initial public offering in stock market history. The listing, expected as early as June, could raise between $50 billion and $75 billion from investors and value the company at $1.25 trillion, making it the first US company to enter the public markets at a trillion-dollar valuation.

For investors, the filing represents a generational opportunity to own a stake in a company that has fundamentally rewritten the economics of space travel, dominates US rocket launches five to one over its nearest competitors, and is now pivoting aggressively towards artificial intelligence infrastructure at a scale that dwarfs most technology companies on earth.

For the broader market, a successful SpaceX debut could unlock a wave of long-delayed mega-listings, including those of AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI, and signal that public markets are once again open for the most ambitious, capital-hungry businesses of the technology era.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX files publicly for Nasdaq IPO under symbol SPCX SpaceX known formally as Space Exploration Technologies Corp. chose Nasdaq to make its debut under the symbol SPCX, according to a filing Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

SpaceX previously filed confidentially for the listing, Bloomberg News reported in April.

The largest private company, led by the world’s richest person, is targeting as much as $75 billion in its listing at a valuation of more than $2 trillion, people familiar with the matter have said. That wou…

SpaceX IPO Filing: What the Prospectus Reveals For the first time in the company's 23-year history, SpaceX has disclosed its full financial picture to the public. The 277-page prospectus lays bare a business that generated $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025, a 33 per cent increase from the prior year, yet recorded a net loss of $4.9 billion over the same period, reversing a $791 million profit in 2024.

SpaceX plans to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange, as well as on the recently launched Nasdaq Texas exchange, under the ticker symbol SPCX. SpaceX is headquartered in Starbase, Texas.

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Capital expenditure nearly doubled to $20.7 billion in 2025 from $11.2 billion in 2024, with $12.7 billion of that directed towards artificial intelligence infrastructure. A further $4.2 billion was allocated to Starlink operations, and $3.8 billion to rockets and other space ventures.

Losses show no signs of abating in 2026. In the first quarter alone, the company reported a $4.3 billion loss on $4.7 billion in revenue, having already spent $10.1 billion in those three months, $7.7 billion of which went towards AI.

Starlink Drives Revenue While AI Ambitions Reshape the Entire Company Starlink, SpaceX's low-Earth-orbit satellite internet service, has become the dominant revenue engine of the business since its commercial launch in 2021, accounting for the majority of the company's $18.67 billion in annual revenue. But the bigger strategic story buried inside the prospectus is not satellites. It is artificial intelligence, and the scale at which SpaceX intends to pursue it.

Following SpaceX's February 2026 merger with xAI, the company that developed the Grok AI chatbot and owns the social media platform X, SpaceX has repositioned itself not merely as a space company that uses AI, but as an AI company that happens to operate in space. The distinction matters enormously for how investors should read the filing and how the company expects to generate returns over the next decade.

SpaceX's AI Strategy: Orbital Data Centres and the Terafab Chipmaking Facility The most striking element of SpaceX's AI ambitions is its plan to physically launch data centres into orbit. The company has identified a $2.4 trillion market opportunity in what it calls AI infrastructure, arguing that space-based data centres offer advantages in cooling, energy generation from solar power, and latency for certain global communications applications that terrestrial facilities cannot match.

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To feed those data centres, SpaceX is collaborating with Tesla on a joint advanced chip manufacturing facility, referred to internally as the Terafab. The facility is designed to produce the specialised AI chips required to run large-scale machine learning workloads, reducing SpaceX's dependence on third-party semiconductor suppliers and giving the broader Musk ecosystem greater vertical integration across the AI stack.

The prospectus states that Musk's compensation is partly contingent on SpaceX deploying data centres capable of delivering 100 terawatts of computing power annually, a figure that underscores just how central AI infrastructure has become to the company's identity and its leadership incentive structure.

How Space and AI Intersect at SpaceX Critically, SpaceX's space ventures and its AI ambitions are not parallel tracks running independently of one another. They are deeply intertwined. Starlink's constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites, already one of the largest in existence, provides the global connectivity backbone over which AI-driven services can be delivered to consumers and enterprises in regions where terrestrial internet infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

SpaceX sees a $1.6 trillion connectivity opportunity through Starlink alone, comprising $870 billion in broadband and $740 billion in mobile services. Those subscribers, once connected, become the addressable market for a further $760 billion in consumer AI subscriptions and $600 billion in digital advertising revenue that SpaceX intends to capture through its ownership of X and its xAI products.

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At the enterprise level, SpaceX is targeting $22.7 trillion in what it describes as enterprise AI applications, a category broad enough to encompass everything from AI-assisted logistics and communications for government and defence clients to commercial analytics services delivered via its satellite network.

The prospectus outlines what SpaceX calls "the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," valued at $28.5 trillion in aggregate. Of that, $26.5 trillion is attributed to AI initiatives, with the remaining $1.97 trillion split between connectivity and space-enabled solutions.

Elon Musk's Ownership Stake and Voting Control The filing confirms Elon Musk holds more than 50 per cent of SpaceX's shares outstanding and controls 85.1 per cent of shareholder voting power through a dual-class structure in which Class B shares carry 10 votes each, compared to one vote per Class A share available to public investors.

Based on the company's current valuation of $1.25 trillion, Musk's ownership stake is worth in excess of $635 billion.

Jay Ritter, an IPO expert at the University of Florida, said plainly: "SpaceX is his company."

Antonio Gracias, founder of private equity firm Valor Equity Partners and a close Musk associate who sits on SpaceX's board, is the company's second-largest shareholder with 7.3 per cent of common stock.

SpaceX Board Members Disclosed for the First Time The prospectus also marks the first public disclosure of SpaceX's full board composition. Musk serves as chairman. President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell sits alongside him as a director. Additional board members include Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen; venture capitalists Randy Glein, Steve Jurvetson, Luke Nosek, and Ira Ehrenpreis, the latter of whom also serves on Tesla's board; Antonio Gracias; and Google executive Donald Harrison.

Musk's Net Worth: $54,080 Salary and Trillions in Potential Share Awards Despite leading one of the world's most valuable companies, Musk has received the same annual salary of $54,080 since 2019.

Elon Musk's compensation package is instead structured around performance-contingent share awards. The prospectus outlines 15 tranches of 66,666,665 shares each, to be granted if SpaceX achieves stock market valuation milestones in $500 billion increments up to $7.5 trillion and establishes a permanent human colony on Mars with at least one million inhabitants.

Following SpaceX's February merger with xAI, which also owns the social media platform X, the company cancelled Musk's existing xAI compensation plan and replaced it with a separate grant of 302 million shares, contingent on the company reaching several valuation milestones and deploying data centres capable of delivering 100 terawatts of computing power annually.

Goldman Sachs to Lead Underwriting; IPO Timeline Takes Shape Goldman Sachs has been selected as the lead underwriter for the offering, beating out rivals including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase, according to people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX is targeting a listing as early as 12 June, with a roadshow beginning 4 June and a share sale as soon as 11 June, according to Reuters. The company could seek to raise between $50 billion and $75 billion from the offering.

A successful debut would generate substantial returns for early backers including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, which invested in SpaceX in 2008, as well as Valor Equity Partners.

SpaceX's Bold Mission Statement and the Road to Mars In its prospectus, SpaceX framed its objectives in sweeping terms: "to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

The company added that it intends to "harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets."

SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 initially as a rocket and payload delivery company, now accounts for five of every six launches into space in the US, according to Georgetown University's Centre for Security and Emerging Technology.

On Thursday, the company is preparing another test launch of Starship, its largest rocket, which Musk has said will eventually carry people to Mars and transport data centres into orbit.

Analysts at Wedbush noted that a SpaceX IPO could also set the stage for a future merger between SpaceX and Tesla. "Musk wants to own and control more of the AI ecosystem and step by step the holy grail could be combining SpaceX and Tesla in some way to give the connected tissue between both disruptive tech stalwarts looking to lead the AI Revolution," Ives and his team wrote.

(With agency inputs)