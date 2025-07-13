Elon Musk's SpaceX to invest in xAI: From $2 billion funding, to $113 billion valuation, what we know…

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX will invest $2 billion, close to half of his artificial intelligence startup xAI's $5 billion equity round, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

This would deepen ties between the world's rixhest man's rockets and AI businesses, amid his vow to compete with OpenAI, it added.

Notably, this marks SpaceX's first public investment into xAI, and one of its largest in another company, the report pointed. Further, investments into ventures outside of rockets have been rare, with the latest being $5524 million for a satellite company.

It added that as per recent records the company had over $3 billion in cash.

SpaceX and xAI did not immediately respond to queries from WSJ and Reuters.

xAI valuation at $113 billion, future integration plans The $2 billion influx comes after xAI merged with social media giant X (formerly Twitter), and values the company at $113 billion, as per the report. It is part of the $5 billion equity raise announce by Morgan Stanley in June 2025.

Notably, 'xAI's AI chatbot Grok already powers customer support features for Starlink and is likely to be integrated into the billionaire's Tesla Optimus robots as well, the report added.

A spokesperson for Elon Musk told investors that more business partnerships between SpaceX and xAI are likely in the future, it added.

Investment in xAI a risk for SpaceX? The report added that Elon Musk has a history of using SpaceX to fund his other ventures. For example, he personally borrowed $20 million from his rocket company to fund auto maker Tesla in the early days, and set up The Boring Company, and more recently he took $1 billion loan (paid off) from SpaceX to fund his buy of Twitter, it said.

However, it added that this recent funding could prove risky. While SpaceX revenue has increased, it is pouring billions into a new Starship rocket, which is already delayed and suffered failures during test flights.