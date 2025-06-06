Musk’s Starlink gets DoT licence for satellite internet services

Starlink had applied for a GMPCS licence in 2022, a key regulatory requirement for satellite-based communications in India. The company had started taking bookings for its satellite-based services from Indian customers in 2021, without even getting the licence. The company was then directed by the government to call off such bookings as these could not be done without a licence. In compliance with the DoT order, the company returned the booking amounts to over 5,000 pre-booked customers.