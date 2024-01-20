Elon Musk's Starlink likely to get approval for starting space broadband services in India by next week: Reports
Elon Musk-led Starlink may get approval to start space-based broadband services in India in the next few days, after offering clarification on its shareholding pattern to the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade.
