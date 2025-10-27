Elon Musk’s Starlink picks Mumbai as India hub, leases first office in Chandivali
Summary
Starlink has leased a 1,294 sq. ft. office on the ground floor of the Boomerang commercial complex in suburban Chandivali.
Bengaluru: Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, has taken its first major step toward establishing operations in India, choosing Mumbai as its hub as it gears up to launch satellite broadband services.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story