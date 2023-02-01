Since the Twitter takeover in October, the new owner Elon Musk has been making multiple experiments on the tech side of the social media platform. In the newest one, the tech billionaire said he would make his account for a day to test whether his private tweets are equally visible as the public one

He said in a tweet, made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my public ones.

View Full Image musk

The tweet received some hilarious comments within hours of it being posted.

On seeing the tweet on his feed, one Twitter user pointed out, wow I'm in Elon's private circle. On a similar note, another said, If you’re seeing this tweet, you’re in the circle of trust.

Wow I'm in Elon's private circle — Aakash Jhaveri🧑🏻‍💻ΛJ (@jhaverinator) February 1, 2023

Did you really have to do that after soooooo many people already have and posted screenshots? one user said. And responding to it, another user said, He knows what he's doing.

Did you really have to do that after soooooo many people already have and posted screenshots? 😂 — Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) February 1, 2023

Since the $44-billion takeover, Musk has been under fire for several of his policies. He has focused on reducing costs by laying off half the workforce and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after "verified" badge.

He said that the steps were necessary to justify the expensive takeover.

Twitter has also seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue. Musk in November also pointed out that Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

Musk had previously said that the Twitter acquisition would be part of a master plan to create "the everything app", a service that would offer social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping. Prior to Musk's takeover, Twitter in early 2021 was exploring allowing its users to receive tips, or digital payments, from their followers.