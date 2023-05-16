Elon Musk tells Tesla staff he must approve all hiring: Report1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 02:15 AM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company can make no new hires unless he personally approves them, including contractors, the Information reported on Monday, citing an email to staff
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that the company can make no new hires unless he personally approves them, including contractors, the Information reported on Monday, citing an email to staff.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×