Tesla posts THESE in India after Elon Musk meets PM Modi during US trip. Check roles and other details here

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. seems to be making in roads in India, as the EV major posted as many as 13 jobs in the country, days after the CEO's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The auto major has posted jobs for 13 roles on its LinkedIn page, most based in Mumbai and Delhi.

What Jobs Has Tesla Posted in India? The electric vehicle (EV) maker has posted at five jobs for service technicians and advisory roles in Mumbai and Delhi.

The other eight job openings for customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist are based in Mumbai, as per the report.

PM Modi and Elon Musk's Meeting Elon Musk and PM Modi met on February 13, during the Indian leader's first official visit to the United States after the election of US President Donald Trump. Musk is now a central figure in the Trump administration and has been engaged in key decisions through his Department of Government Efficiency i.e. DOGE.

After the meeting with Musk, Modi took to social media platform X, writing: “We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.” (sic)

Background: Tesla and India Tesla and India have been “on-and-off” for years, amid concerns over high import duties. As of date, India has cut basic customs duty (BCD) on luxury vehicles costing more than $40,000 from 110 per cent to 70 per cent, the report noted.

Notably, in May 2024, Elon Musk cancelled his visit to India citing “heavy obligations” and said he plans to visit the country later. But, this has not yet happened.

While India’s EV market is still nascent compared to China’s, it offers an avenue for Tesla to check slowing sales after it posted its first annual drop in EV sales in over a decade. India’s electric car sales neared 100,000 units last year compared to China’s 11 million, it added.

