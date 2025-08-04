Elon Musk's Tesla launches first charging facility at BKC in Mumbai: A look at future plans, delivery date for Model Y

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle major Tesla Inc. has on August 4 opened its first charging facility in India, weeks after launching its first Experience Centre in Mumbai, according to a PTI report.
The charging station has been set up at One BKC in the financial capital's Bandra-Kurla Complex area, featuring four V4 supercharging stalls (DC charging) and four destination charging stalls (AC charging), according to the report.
The Tesla Supercharging Stalls offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW starting at ₹24/kW and destination chargers providing 11kW at ₹14/kW, according to the company release.
According to a statement from Tesla, the company plans to set up three more such charging facilities in India by the September quarter.
The Tesla Model Y, amid-sized electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV), once the world's best-selling car, is on retail in India with two variants.
Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India, on July 15 with the launch of its Model Y with price starting at ₹59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre here.
Helmed by the world's richest person, Elon Musk, had in the past cited India's high import tariffs for the company not entering the country earlier.
The Model Y will be imported for sale in India as a completely built unit (CBU), from its Shanghai manufacturing facility in China.
(With inputs from PTI)
