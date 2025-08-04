Subscribe

Elon Musk's Tesla launches first charging facility at BKC in Mumbai: A look at future plans, delivery date for Model Y

Elon Musk's EV company Tesla, which made its grand launch in India last month, has now launched a charging station at One BKC with four V4 supercharging and destination stalls. Here's a look at the plans in the coming months and expected delivery date for the Tesla Model Y SUV. 

Livemint
Updated4 Aug 2025, 01:12 PM IST
A logo on a Tesla Inc. Model Y electric vehicle at the company's store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, India. The company has now also opened its first EV charging station in the country.
A logo on a Tesla Inc. Model Y electric vehicle at the company's store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, India. The company has now also opened its first EV charging station in the country. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg.)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle major Tesla Inc. has on August 4 opened its first charging facility in India, weeks after launching its first Experience Centre in Mumbai, according to a PTI report.

About the Tesla charging station

The charging station has been set up at One BKC in the financial capital's Bandra-Kurla Complex area, featuring four V4 supercharging stalls (DC charging) and four destination charging stalls (AC charging), according to the report.

The Tesla Supercharging Stalls offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW starting at 24/kW and destination chargers providing 11kW at 14/kW, according to the company release.

What are the future plans?

According to a statement from Tesla, the company plans to set up three more such charging facilities in India by the September quarter. 

  • One each at Lower Parel, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Tesla Model Y delivery date announced?

The Tesla Model Y, amid-sized electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV), once the world's best-selling car, is on retail in India with two variants.

  • The rear-wheel drive with base price of 59.89 lakh, and 
  • The long-range rear wheel drive has a base price of 67.89 lakh.
  • Deliveries for the rear-wheel drive with base variant are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025; 
  • While deliveries for the long-range rear wheel drive variant are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tesla in India

Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India, on July 15 with the launch of its Model Y with price starting at 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre here.

Helmed by the world's richest person, Elon Musk, had in the past cited India's high import tariffs for the company not entering the country earlier.

The Model Y will be imported for sale in India as a completely built unit (CBU), from its Shanghai manufacturing facility in China.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
