Home / Companies / News /  Elon Musk, Tesla poised for trial over tweets proposing to take car maker private
Back

Elon Musk is headed to court in a securities-fraud trial over tweets from 2018 in which he floated the possibility of taking Tesla Inc. private, with in-person jury selection poised to begin Tuesday.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout