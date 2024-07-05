Elon Musk’s Tesla pulls back on India push, officials cool hopes as EV maker faces global pressures, says report

India does not expect Tesla to invest in the country as Elon Musk's executives have stopped contacting officials, Bloomberg reported. The country is now focusing on domestic automakers for EV production.

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 07:59 AM IST
File image of Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk at a car launch in Shanghai, China
File image of Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk at a car launch in Shanghai, China(Reuters / Aly Song)

Indian officials have cooled hopes of a Tesla production unit in the country as executives of the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker have stopped contacting them, Bloomberg reported.

The country no longer expects Tesla to move forward with an investment as Musk's teams has not followed up on inquiries with officials in New Delhi, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. The pull back comes months after Musk postponed his April visit to India, the sources added.

Also Read | T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup Champions Parade: Several fans injured, faint

The Indian government has been made aware of Tesla's financial issues, they said, adding that the EV-maker has no plans to funnel fresh funds into India.

Tesla and officials from the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries did not respond to queries, according to the Bloomberg report.

Tesla Facing Global Pressures, Challenges in China

The development comes as Tesla recorded a second consecutive drop in global deliveries this quarter, and faces increased competition in China.

In April, Musk announced job cuts, the automaker has seen sales of its flagship Cybertruck stall, and its Mexico plant construction delayed.

Also Read | On this day: Key events held on July 5

Musk also cancelled a visit to India that was supposed to include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April. The billionaire claimed “pressing issues” at work kept him away, but was seen in Vietnam weeks later.

India Turns to Domestic Automakers to Plug Demand

Meanwhile, the Indian government seems to have turned its hopes for boosted EV production towards domestic players such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, sources said.

Should Musk decide to re-engage, Tesla would still be welcome to avail itself of the new import tax policy, Indian officials said.

Also Read | UK General Elections: Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader who could be the PM?

India’s EV market is in its initial stages, with battery-powered cars accounting for just 1.3 per cent of the total in 2023, as per BloombergNEF. Many buyers are hesitant to make the switch due to the high upfront costs for EVs and a dearth of charging stations.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 07:59 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsElon Musk’s Tesla pulls back on India push, officials cool hopes as EV maker faces global pressures, says report

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.000.00
    Chennai
    73,671.000.00
    Delhi
    73,671.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue