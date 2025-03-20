Elon Musk faces heat amid DOGE role, Tesla vehicles set on fire in Las Vegas, police say ‘targetted attack’

Billionaire Elon Musk's auto business Tesla continues to face the brunt of the pushback to his role in United States President Donald Trump's administration and decisions made by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), including snips to the federal spending, departments and mass layoffs.

According to an ABC News report, multiple Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at on March 19 in Las Vegas. Police termed the attacks as “targetted”, the report added.

It further noted that US Attorney General Pam Bondi called the vandalism and arson attacks at Tesla premises across the country as “nothing short of domestic terrorism”.

Molotov Cocktail, Bullets Aimed at Tesla Showroom As per an AP report, the attack was outside a Tesla service centre and “resist” was painted in red on the building's front doors. Officials also told the agency that one person threw a crude bomb or Molotov Cocktail and bullets were also fired.

Speaking at a news conference, Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the Las Vegas FBI office said, “Was this terrorism? Was it something else? It certainly has some of the hallmarks that we might think — the writing on the wall, potential political agenda, an act of violence. None of those factors are lost on us.”

Attacks on Tesla Increasing Across US According to the report, the attacks on Tesla properties across the US and even abroad, are increasing since Donald Trump became US President. As of date, no injuries have been reported, but charging stations, privately owned cars, Tesla's showrooms and vehicle lots have been the targets.

While many of Elon Musk's critics have organised peaceful protests at its factories in Europe and the US, the violent attacks also continue. Some of the most prominent attacks have been reported in the Pacific Northwest cities of Oregon, Portland and Seattle, where anti-Donald Trump and anti-Elon Musk sentiment is strong, the report added.

The agency said experts on domestic terrorism said they cannot predict if this is momentary anger or in the long term could escalate into a pattern. Sociologist Randy Blazak said Tesla is an “easy target” because the company's vehicles are on the street and its dealerships across neighbourhoods.