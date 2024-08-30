Elon Musk, Tesla win dismissal of Dogecoin ‘pyramid scheme’ lawsuit, US judge says posts ‘aspirational, not factual’

Elon Musk and Tesla won the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that they inflated Dogecoin's price into a $258 billion pyramid scheme. A US Court judge found the Tesla chief's statements to be more 'aspirational' rather than 'factual' or investment advice.

Livemint
Updated30 Aug 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Investors who lost tens of thousands of dollars investing in the cryptocurrency faulted Musk for promoting the token to his millions of Twitter followers(Getty Images)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and his auto company, Tesla, won the dismissal of a lawsuit that accused them of misleading social media followers and creating a $258 billion "pyramid scheme" for the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, Bloomberg reported.

Investors who were influenced by Musk's frequent tweets about Dogecoin and invested tens of thousands of dollars in the token — which they eventually lost — blamed him for promoting the asset and "pumping up" its price.

Musk made statements such as “One word: Doge”, which created a frenzy among his followers on Twitter (now known as X). They also alleged that Musk further inflated the price by announcing that Tesla would accept Dogecoin as payment for merchandise.

Also Read | Top news today, Aug 30: AGR case in SC, PM in Maharashtra & more

US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit

New York District Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein dismissed the claims on August 29. He held that Musk’s statements on social media were “aspirational” rather than “factual and susceptible to being falsified” and “no reasonable investor could rely upon them”, as per the report.

The case is Johnson v. Musk, 22-cv-05037, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan). The report noted that the complaint was filed in 2022.

In addition to the pyramid scheme allegations, the lawsuit also accused Musk and Tesla of participating in a “pump and dump” scheme with Dogecoin. But Judge Hellerstein said that it was “not possible to understand” those allegations.

Also Read | AGR dues: SC to hear Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea’s curative pleas today

Investors Plan to Appeal

A lawyer for the plaintiffs said his clients are disappointed and plan to appeal.

“Musk’s statements and publications were far more than puffery, and a class of millions lost billions of dollars as a result,” attorney Evan Spencer said in a statement.

Dogecoin was the original meme coin — a type of cryptocurrency that originated from internet memes or jokes. Its logo is a picture of a Shiba Inu dog.

Also Read | Bangladesh taps IMF, World Bank, other financial institutions for $8 billion aid

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsElon Musk, Tesla win dismissal of Dogecoin ‘pyramid scheme’ lawsuit, US judge says posts ‘aspirational, not factual’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.60
    10:42 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    1.6 (1.05%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    357.85
    10:42 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    1.4 (0.39%)

    Bandhan Bank

    199.20
    10:42 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.2 (2.68%)

    Tata Power

    433.65
    10:42 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    2.7 (0.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    479.75
    10:32 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    40.7 (9.27%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars

    50.54
    10:33 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    3.16 (6.67%)

    Praj Industries

    775.45
    10:33 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    46.2 (6.34%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    609.75
    10:33 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    31.1 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue