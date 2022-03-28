BY YOKO KUBOTA | UPDATED MAR 28, 2022 06:16 AM EDT

Four-day production halt is a sign of the challenges that the city’s abrupt lockdown poses to manufacturers there

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said he has tested positive for Covid-19, while in China the electric-vehicle maker suspended production at its car plant in Shanghai amid a partial city lockdown to contain an outbreak there, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Musk tweeted Monday “I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms" after referencing Covid-19 earlier in the tweet. Mr. Musk in 2020 also said he had tested positive for the virus.

Mr. Musk made the comment after Tesla suspended work at its largest car factory as Shanghai started putting its 25 million citizens in a staggered two-stage Covid-19 lockdown. The company told its employees and suppliers that its production halt will last for four days from Monday through Thursday, the people said.

The Shanghai plant is located in the eastern side of the city, where residents were ordered to stay inside their residential compounds, public transportation was halted and strict limits were imposed on traffic in and out of the area from Monday to 5 a.m. on Friday.

Shanghai, a manufacturing hub in eastern China, has been grappling with an outbreak of coronavirus cases involving the Omicron variant in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Tesla suspended production for two days at its Shanghai plant to test its employees for Covid-19, the people said.

Tesla is implementing Covid-19 control requirements and is making work arrangements according to the government’s policies, a Tesla’s spokeswoman said Monday.

Tesla’s latest production halt is a sign of the challenges that the sudden lockdown poses to manufacturers in Shanghai, as well as to the global supply chain that relies on goods made in or shipped from the city.

It comes even as Shanghai’s municipal government said that factories will be allowed to continue operating under what it calls a “closed-loop production," or a bubblelike environment in which staff could keep working, living and staying within the factory campus without leaving the site.

Tesla, after its earlier production halt in Shanghai, has been preparing to build such a bubblelike environment, one of the people said. But the latest lockdown order came abruptly for Tesla and the car maker didn’t have enough provisions to sustain such an environment for four days, the person said.

Tesla produces the Model 3 and the Model Y at its Shanghai plant, one of the two overseas plants for the U.S. electric car maker—the other one opened in Germany this month. Tesla sold more than 470,000 cars made at its Shanghai factory last year, around a third of which were exported, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed.

When Tesla briefly suspended production in Shanghai earlier this month for Covid-19 testing, it cordoned some workers off in nearby residential compounds for two days, the people familiar with the matter said. Workers who tested negative returned to the factory, they said. Tesla said then that it was cooperating with government requirements for Covid testing.

China reported 3,500 new cases in Shanghai on Sunday, of which all but 50 were asymptomatic.

—Raffaele Huang contributed to this article.

