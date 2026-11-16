Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney want Jensen Huang back at Nvidia as CEO: Who else is backing his return? Full list

Several prominent technology leaders, entrepreneurs and investors are backing efforts to bring Jensen Huang back as the chief executive officer of Nvidia, days after his sudden departure from the company. The campaign has reportedly attracted more than 158,000 signatures, with supporters asking the company's board to reconsider its decision and allow an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his exit.

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Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney among tech leaders backing Jensen Huang Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator president Garry Tan are among the prominent names supporting Huang's possible return. The list also includes several founders, investors and former technology executives who believe his leadership remains important to Nvidia's business.

The campaign, called 'Stand with Jensen', comes at a difficult time for Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable semiconductor companies and a major supplier of chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is backing Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Supporters include Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator president Garry Tan, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and other tech leaders. Investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, along with some Nvidia employees, have also backed his possible return. 2 Why do supporters want Jensen Huang back at Nvidia? ⌵ Supporters say Huang's leadership and personal relationships with customers, suppliers and technology companies have been important to Nvidia. Elon Musk has argued that some key business arrangements relied on trust and personal connections built by Huang. 3 What is the Stand with Jensen campaign asking Nvidia to do? ⌵ The campaign is asking Nvidia's board to reconsider Huang's departure and allow an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding it. More than 158,000 people have reportedly signed its petition. 4 Has Nvidia confirmed that Jensen Huang will return as CEO? ⌵ No. Nvidia has not confirmed plans to reinstate Huang and has begun searching for a permanent successor. The campaign's support does not guarantee that the board will change its decision. 5 Which investors and Nvidia employees support Jensen Huang's return? ⌵ Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management managing partner Gavin Baker have reportedly urged the board to consider Huang's reinstatement. Several people identifying themselves as Nvidia employees have also signed the petition.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, supporters want the board to consider bringing back Huang rather than immediately moving towards a permanent replacement.

Also Read | Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison draws attention amid Nvidia succession talk

Musk has publicly supported Huang's possible return. In a post on X on 14 November, he pointed to Huang's ability to build strong business relationships and manage Nvidia's supply chain.

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Musk argued that several important business arrangements at Nvidia were based on personal relationships and trust rather than formal written agreements. He suggested that the company could lose some of these connections without Huang at the helm.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is another prominent supporter of the campaign. Y Combinator president Garry Tan has also joined the effort.

Other technology leaders and entrepreneurs named in the campaign include:

- Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit - Steve Chen, YouTube co-founder - Blake Scholl, founder of Boom Supersonic - Thomas Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors - Yi He, Binance co-founder - Alan Chang, co-founder of Fuse Energy

- Mike Ybarra, former president of Blizzard Entertainment - Travis Kalanick, Uber co-founder

Kalanick has also defended Huang, arguing that reported personal mistakes should not automatically decide whether someone is fit to lead a company.

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Major investors and Nvidia employees also support his return The campaign is not limited to technology executives. Some prominent investors have also asked Nvidia's board to consider bringing Huang back.

Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, and Gavin Baker, managing partner of Atreides Management, have reportedly urged the board to consider Huang's reinstatement instead of rushing to appoint a permanent replacement.

Several people identifying themselves as Nvidia employees have also signed the online petition. Engineers have publicly praised Huang's technical knowledge, leadership, and relationship with employees.

The support reflects the influence Huang built during his 33 years at Nvidia. He co-founded the company in 1993 and helped turn it from a graphics chipmaker into a major force in the global AI industry.

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For many supporters, replacing Huang is not simply about finding another CEO. They believe his personal relationships with technology companies, customers and suppliers have played an important role in Nvidia's growth.

Why did Jensen Huang leave Nvidia? Huang's departure followed reports of two extramarital relationships, including one involving a subordinate and another involving a woman accused of spying for China. The reports also raised questions about possible national security concerns and Nvidia's business dealings.

On 12 November, Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of its board, effective immediately.

The company appointed its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Colette Kress, as interim CEO. She will continue to handle her finance responsibilities while the board searches for a permanent replacement. Nvidia has said it will consider both internal and external candidates.

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Also Read | Nvidia turns to CFO Kress to steady ship after Huang exit

The controversy has also attracted attention from US lawmakers, with questions being raised about the company's chip exports and possible links to China.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a major change in Nvidia's leadership and suggested that the company consider an external candidate for the top position.

Meanwhile, a separate report by the Financial Times, cited by Reuters, said Huang had discussed the possibility of returning with people close to him. His supporters are also reportedly putting together a group of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his comeback and seek support from the White House.

However, there is no official confirmation that Nvidia's board plans to reinstate Huang. The company has already started looking for a permanent successor, and the campaign's growing support does not guarantee a change in its decision.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.