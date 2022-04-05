Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board after building stake

The manner in which Mr. Musk disclosed his investment in Twitter could flare tensions between him and the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, securities lawyers say. He was late in disclosing his 9.2% holding in a form that investors are required to file when they buy more than 5% of a company’s stock, without planning to seek control. The filing also didn’t include a standard certification that underscores an investor’s passive status.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}