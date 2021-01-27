Elon Musk tweet nearly doubles the share price of this company in a day

Earlier this month, traders piled into GameStop after activist investor and Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen joined its board. The rally has also in part been fueled by Reddit-charged day traders who used the website’s WallStreetBets forum to pump up shares and fight back against the huge levels of short interest, which has held steady at about 140% of the float, according to data compiled by S3 Partners. Short bets by Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and Andrew Left’s Citron Research have faced a reckoning in the battle with GameStop’s retail fans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}