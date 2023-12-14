Elon Musk intends to establish his own university in Austin, Texas, according to a recent report from Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, he wants to start a school for younger students.

The new charity that Musk has donated to plans to launch a school catering to elementary through high school-age children is planning to launch with USD 100 million, according to tax filings viewed by Bloomberg. It will teach STEM subjects and has an initial enrolment of about 50 students, according to the publication's filing, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development of capabilities is crucial for businesses wishing to push the boundaries of innovation.

The charity, named The Foundation, "intends ultimately to expand its operations to create a university dedicated to education at the highest levels," according to the document. The university would apply for accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the document said, as reported by Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides being "tuition-free," the school will also provide need-based scholarships if it implements tuition.

Elon Musk has expressed interest in starting a school in the past and in 2014 started a small private school, called Ad Astra, for his children and those of company employees. According to Musk, Ad Astra doesn't have grades, but instead focuses on "aptitudes and abilities," the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, Musk said he was interested in starting a Montessori school in Snailbrook - the company town Musk is developing in Bastrop, Texas - according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The billionaire once talked about establishing a Texas Institute for Technology, or "TITs" for short, and has made several comments on X regarding the state of education in the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"SpaceX and Tesla have noticed a meaningful degradation in the capability of US college graduates over the past several years," Musk wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.