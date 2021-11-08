Elon Musk used a crude tweet in response to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s call for a tax on billionaires, the latest erratic post from Tesla Inc.’s chief executive officer and largest shareholder.

Musk, who has almost 63 million followers on Twitter, on Saturday kicked off a poll on the platform on his proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla shares. He referred to discussions about the ultra-wealthy hoarding unrealized gains to avoid paying taxes.

Most of those who responded to Musk’s poll supported such a sale, though Oregon Democrat Wyden told Musk on Twitter that the vote was an inappropriate way of resolving the issue.

Responding to Wyden’s post, Musk appeared to use crude language to describe Wyden’s profile picture.

The Tesla boss’s posts have landed him in trouble before. Musk in 2018 tweeted that he’d secured funding to take Tesla private. As part of a settlement with U.S. securities regulators, Musk later agreed to get approval from a Tesla attorney before communicating material information to investors.

More recently, Musk also changed his Twitter handle to ‘Lorde Edge,’ an apparent reference to the edgelord meme, or someone who deliberately posts about controversial or offensive subjects in order to shock others and appear cool, or edgy.

U.S. Senate Democrats have unveiled a proposal to tax billionaires' stocks and other tradeable assets to help finance President Joe Biden's social spending agenda and fill a loophole that has allowed them to defer capital gains taxes indefinitely.

Musk has criticized the proposal saying, "Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you."

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, who floated the tax proposal, said on Saturday: "Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll."

"It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax."

Including stock options, Musk owns a 23% stake in Tesla, the world's most valuable car company whose market value recently exceeded $1 trillion. He also owns other valuable companies including SpaceX.

His brother Kimbal Musk on Friday sold 88,500 Tesla shares, becoming the latest board member to offload a large number of Tesla stocks which hit record highs.

