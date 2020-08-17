Elon Musk vs Wikipedia: Tesla CEO wants people to vandalise his Wiki page

"Please trash me on Wikipedia, I'm begging you," - this a bizarre request from Elon Musk was not surprising for any of this followers, or the people who know him. Tesla CEO was only being his true self, when in a tweet shared Sunday, Elon Musk encouraged his followers to vandalise his Wikipedia page.

The purported mission had gained millions of takers as editors, and Wikipedia locked the tech mogul's Wikipedia page for editing.

The purported mission had gained millions of takers as editors, and Wikipedia locked the tech mogul's Wikipedia page for editing.

"History is written by the victors… except on Wikipedia," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

The tweet of Musk's request went viral with about 2 lakh 'likes' and more than 12,000 'retweets' and comments."Please trash me on Wikipedia, I'm begging you," Musk said.

Musk responded to many of his followers who took up the challenge and shared their edits.

This is not the first time Musk has said something against Wikipedia on Twitter. In December 2019, Musk said, "Just looked at my wiki for the 1st time in years. It's insane! Btw, can someone please delete "investor". I do basically zero investing."

Topics Elon musk