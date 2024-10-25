Elon Musk’s wealth jumps to $270.3 billion on Tesla’s 22% gain — its biggest in a decade

Elon Musk's net worth soared by $33.5 billion after Tesla shares surged 22%, marking their biggest gain in over a decade. The automaker has reported its largest quarterly profit since summer 2023.

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Elon Musk’s wealth gain was his third-largest ever and brought his fortune to $270.3 billion, $61 billion ahead of second-place Jeff Bezos.
Elon Musk’s wealth gain was his third-largest ever and brought his fortune to $270.3 billion, $61 billion ahead of second-place Jeff Bezos. (Sean Simmers / The Patriot-News via AP)

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, added another $33.5 billion to his wealth on October 24, after his electric vehicle company, Tesla Inc., saw its biggest share gain in over a decade, according to a Bloomberg report.

Musk (53) is now worth $270 billion, thanks to 22 per cent gains in Tesla shares. The stock jumped after the world's largest EV maker released its third-quarter earnings, which showed its largest quarterly profit since the summer of 2023, the report said.

Also Read | Tesla’s costly AI ambitions helped by earnings rebound

Musk's wealth Beats Bezos By a Mile

Musk is now $61 billion ahead of Amazon mogul and the world's second-richest person, Jeff Bezos, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI).

A major chunk of Musk's wealth — around 75 per cent — is generated from Tesla shares and options. Musk also owns private space sector player SpaceX, social-media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), and artificial intelligence firm xAI.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | A Reliance-Nvidia tie-up brightens India’s AI success odds

Musk Predicts Bright Future for Tesla

Speaking via webcast after Tesla's earnings report, Musk forecasted as much as 30 per cent growth in Tesla's vehicle sales and said that the Cybertruck generated its first-ever quarterly profit, it added. Tesla's stellar Q3FY24 results come after three consecutive quarters of disappointment amid slowing demand.

Musk said that he expects Tesla to begin rolling out Cybercab robotaxis in 2026, with plans to eventually produce 2-4 million units annually. “My prediction is Tesla will become the most valuable company in the world, and probably by a long shot,” Musk said.

Also Read | Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in India: Rich ecosystem, 20x growth, AI partnership…

Business & Political Ambitions Tied

An immigrant to the United States, Musk has been increasingly vocal about his support for Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican party nominee, and fellow billionaire, ahead of the November US elections.

Over the past few weeks, he has campaigned in Pennsylvania alongside Trump and spent $75 million on his own super PAC, which has focused on funding Republican get-out-the-vote efforts and digital advertising.

From a business Musk perspective, on the webcast, Musk also said that he would “push” for a federal government approval process for autonomous vehicles if he is offered a potential second position in the Trump administration.

Trump, on his part, has said he would ask Musk to head up a new department focused on minimising bureaucratic red tape, nicknamed the Department of Government Efficiency, if he were elected to a second term.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsElon Musk’s wealth jumps to $270.3 billion on Tesla’s 22% gain — its biggest in a decade

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.000.00
      Chennai
      80,101.000.00
      Delhi
      80,253.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.