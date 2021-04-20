Elon Musk weighs in on fatal Tesla crash as safety officials investigate
- Tesla CEO says data recovered so far shows the car’s Autopilot system wasn’t enabled
U.S. safety officials are investigating a fatal weekend crash involving a Tesla Inc. vehicle, adding to a series of probes into incidents involving the electric-vehicle maker.
The accident has raised questions both about how the car was operated and the challenges of dealing with a fiery crash.
