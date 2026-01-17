A $1 million promise and new monetization model: Elon Musk's X updates creator payouts — Check details

Dubbing 2026 as “the year of the creator”, billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has called on content creators to “earn a living from you content” on the platform.

In a post on 17 January via the @XCreators account, the app said that it closed the past year with its “highest payouts since our monetization program launched” and is looking to expand the program to “empower creators to grow on X and earn more”.

“Our goal is to make 𝕏 the best platform to earn a living from your content and this is just the beginning,” it added.

X lists new roll outs for creators on platform According to the official account, it has already rolled out a number of initiatives this year, including doubling of its revenue sharing pool. This it said has come from the app's growth in X premium subscriptions in 2025, stating that “it’s only fair that we share this with our creators”. It added: “This increase unlocks significantly higher payout potential for creators across the platform.”

It added that payout calculations have also been updated, where revenue sharing payouts are now based on ‘Verified Home Timeline’ impressions. This means that “your earnings are driven by real views from Premium users who see your posts in their Home feed”. This called the move driven by “rewarding content that truly resonates — posts that consistently show up in timelines and spark discussion”.

Further, the app said that a more detailed earnings dashboard is coming soon to Creator Studio as well. Stay tuned.

In terms of format, it acknowledged that longer form works better. “We understand that some content formats require more effort and can have more impact than others. So, we may weight formats like Articles more heavily than short-form content.”

X to give out $1 million to Top Article of next payout period Stressing its emphasis on longer format content on the platform, the app in another post on 17 January, also said that X will give $1 million to the Top Article of the next payout period. “Our goal is to recognise high-value, high-impact content that shapes conversation, breaks news and moves culture,” it stated.

The series of posts called on “creators, writers, journalists, thought leaders” to “double down on the moment”.

To be eligible: You must be a Premium X subscriber.

The Article must be original content.

It must be at least 1,000 words.

The article will be judged primarily on Verified Home Timeline impressions.

Only US users are eligible.

Content that violates our policies, is hateful, fraudulent or manipulative is not eligible.

What does not change for content creators on X? Here’s what stays the same, as per the app: