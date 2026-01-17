A $1 million promise and new monetization model: Elon Musk's X updates creator payouts — Check details

Dubbing 2026 as “the year of the creator”, billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has called on content creators to “earn a living from you content” on the platform.
In a post on 17 January via the @XCreators account, the app said that it closed the past year with its “highest payouts since our monetization program launched” and is looking to expand the program to “empower creators to grow on X and earn more”.
“Our goal is to make 𝕏 the best platform to earn a living from your content and this is just the beginning,” it added.
Stressing its emphasis on longer format content on the platform, the app in another post on 17 January, also said that X will give $1 million to the Top Article of the next payout period. “Our goal is to recognise high-value, high-impact content that shapes conversation, breaks news and moves culture,” it stated.
The series of posts called on “creators, writers, journalists, thought leaders” to “double down on the moment”.
Here’s what stays the same, as per the app: