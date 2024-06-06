Porn on X? Elon Musk's social media platform's policy allows sharing of adult content if users follow these rules...
X said it believes users “should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes” that are consensually produced and distributed, adding that sexual expression “can be a legitimate form of artistic expression”.
In a policy update, Elon Musk-owned social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) has allowed users to share pornographic material on the platform as long as it meets certain rules and conditions.