In a policy update, Elon Musk -owned social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) has allowed users to share pornographic material on the platform as long as it meets certain rules and conditions.

Chief among the requirements are consent, age-appropriate warnings, and non-prominent display of such content.

In its 'Adult Content' policy updated in May 2024, X said users could "share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behaviour, provided it's properly labelled and not prominently displayed."

Notably, this update replaces X's former 'Sensitive Media and Violent Speech' policies.

'Consensually Produced and Distributed'

X said it believes users "should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed".

"Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality," the policy note said.

How to Mark Your Content?

For users who regularly post pornographic content, X asks them to adjust their media settings so that all images and videos appear behind a content warning, that other users would have to acknowledge before viewing.

"You can also add a one-time content warning on individual posts. If you continue to fail marking your posts, we will adjust your account settings for you," it said.

Restrictions Imposed

X added that this freedom will be restricted for children and those who choose not to see it. "We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it. We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviours," it clarified.

Further, X said that sharing such content in highly visible places, such as profile photos or banners, is not allowed.

Underage users and users without a birth date in their profiles will be unable to choose to view marked content.

"You may begin to see new media content warnings on posts that X has designated as containing Adult Content (instead of a generic sensitive media label). When these new content warnings are available for you to use, please be sure to continue marking your media accordingly," it stated.

What Type of Content is 'Adult'?

Adult Content is defined as "any consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behaviour that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal", the statement clarified.

The company added that rules will apply equally to artificial intelligence-generated (AI-generated) content, photographic or animated content such as cartoons, hentai, or anime.

Examples include depictions of:

full or partial nudity, including close-ups of genitals, buttocks, or breasts;

explicit or implied sexual behavior or simulated acts such as sexual intercourse and other sexual acts.

How to report or appeal in case of a strike?

Anyone can report unmarked content or other violations using our dedicated in-app reporting flow.

If users believe there has been a mistake in flagging their content, they can submit an appeal to X.

