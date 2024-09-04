Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Elon Musk's X launches Beta roll out of X TV app: All you need to know

Elon Musk's X launches Beta roll out of X TV app: All you need to know

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

Elon Musk announced the beta launch of the X TV app, now available in various app stores. The app aims to transform X into a video-first platform, and more integrations and updates are expected soon.

Elon Musk has been vocal about his dream of transforming X into an everything app.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk today (September 4) announced the beta roll out of the X TV app. In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk quoted a post from the engineering team confirming the development.

"TV app beta rolling out," Musk stated. In an earlier post, X's Engineering Team posted that the X TV app beta is now available in several app stores, with more platforms on the way.

"Paired with our upcoming Video Tab, this marks a massive leap forward in transforming X into a video-first platform and unlocking new opportunities for creators, advertisers, and our partners" X Engineering stated.

What Can Users Expect?

X user and frequent interactor with Musk, account @cb_doge or Doge Designer gave a hint of the expected specs on his account on September 3. Musk had validated the post by responding simply: “Beta version of 𝕏 TV is out"

As per Doge Designer, the X TV app is now live on Android TVs and will be available on Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and LG, with more integrations expected soon.

Musk has been vocal about his dream of transforming X into an “everything app."

Challenging YouTube

According to sources cited by Fortune, the X TV app is expected to be similar to Google's YouTube TV app and a clear sign of Musk's intent to challenge the popular video-sharing platform.

As X endeavours to establish itself as a “video-first platform", the platform has been actively forging strategic alliances with prominent figures, including former Fox commentator Tucker Carlson and former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

CEO Linda Yaccarino shared the first hint of streaming plans in April 2024 when she mentioned a dedicated TV that would host high-res streaming and added that users would be kept updated.

Also commenting on the X Engineering post, Yaccarino teased users with: “Stay tuned to X because there is so much more coming."

