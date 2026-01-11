Elon Musk’s X has ‘admitted mistake’ over Grok generated obscene images, will comply with Indian law, says report

The social media platform 'X' has admitted its mistake and stated that it will comply with Indian law. Around 3,500 pieces of content were blocked, and over 600 accounts were deleted. Going forward, X will not allow obscene imagery: Government Sources

Livemint
Updated11 Jan 2026, 09:39 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Bilionaire Elon Musk-owned social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), has admitted its mistake and stated that it will comply with Indian law, ANI reported on 11 January citing government sources.

They further said that around 3,500 pieces of content were blocked, and over 600 accounts were deleted. “Going forward, X will not allow obscene imagery,” these government sources added.

(This is a breaking story, more updates to come…)

NewsElon Musk
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsElon Musk’s X has ‘admitted mistake’ over Grok generated obscene images, will comply with Indian law, says report
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.