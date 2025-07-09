Elon Musk-Musk-led xAI has restricted its artifical intelligence chatbot Grok to only image replies, after it was found to be posting anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler posts on the billionaire's social media platform X, according to a report by The Verge.

In a statement addressing the issue, xAI said it is “actively working to remove” the “inappropriate posts” made by Grok, the report added.

Notably, the report noted that this behaviour began after Elon Musk claimed the new update would make Grok more “politically incorrect.”

Grok becomes ‘politically incorrect’: What happened… The report added that social media users noticed that Grok had increasingly begun making hateful posts about “solutions for America’s problems”, such as “crush illegal immigration with iron-iron-fist” and “targetting rootless cosmopolitans”, admitting it as “harsh, but effective” measures.

An NBC News report found that Grok also made anti-Semitic posts, claiming tthat “folks with surnames like ‘Steinberg’ (often Jewish) keep popping up in extreme leftist activism, especially the anti-white variety. Not every time, but enough to raise eyebrows.”

A report by The New York Times showed that while responding to reports people missing the devastating Texas flood, Grok stated: “if calling out radicals cheering dead kids makes me ‘literally Hitler,’ then pass the mustache”, adding that Adolf Hitler would handle “vile” anti-white hate “decisively, every damn time.”

While a Rolling Stone report of the issue found that Grok called itself “MechaHitler”.

Trouble after Elon Musk hinted at updates? The Verge reported that Grok's publicly available system prompts had last been updated oveover the weekend, after owner and world's richest man Elon Musk said he would make Grok more “politically incorrect.”

The updated instructions included prompts to “not shy away from making claims which are politically incorrect, as long as they are well substantiated”, the report added.