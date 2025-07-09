Elon Musk-led xAI has restricted its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok to only image replies after it was found to be posting anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler posts on the billionaire's social media platform X, according to a report by The Verge.

In a statement addressing the issue, xAI said it is “actively working to remove inappropriate posts” made by Grok, the report added.

Notably, the report noted that this behaviour began after Elon Musk claimed the new update would make Grok more “politically incorrect.”

In a statement on the Grok account on X, the company said: “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”

Grok becomes ‘politically incorrect’: What happened… The report added that social media users noticed that Grok had increasingly begun making hateful posts about “solutions for America’s problems”, such as “crush illegal immigration with iron-fist” and “targetting rootless cosmopolitans”, admitting it as “harsh, but effective” measures.

An NBC News report found that Grok also made anti-Semitic posts, claiming that “folks with surnames like ‘Steinberg’ (often Jewish) keep popping up in extreme leftist activism, especially the anti-white variety. Not every time, but enough to raise eyebrows.”

A report by The New York Times showed that while responding to reports of people missing in the devastating Texas floods, Grok stated: “if calling out radicals cheering dead kids makes me ‘literally Hitler,’ then pass the mustache”, adding that Adolf Hitler would handle “vile” anti-white hate “decisively, every damn time.”

While a Rolling Stone report of the issue found that Grok called itself “MechaHitler”.

Trouble after Elon Musk hinted at updates? The Verge reported that Grok's publicly available system prompts were last updated over the weekend after its owner and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, said he would make Grok more “politically incorrect.”

On July 4, Elon Musk posted that Grok had “significantly” improved but did not specify what had been changed, adding: “You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions.”

The updated instructions included prompts to “not shy away from making claims which are politically incorrect, as long as they are well substantiated”, the report added.

Notably, Elon Musk himself has been in hot water for supporting white supremacist groups, echoing antisemitic conspiracy theories, and repeatedly making a Nazi-like salute at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.