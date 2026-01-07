Author and influencer Ashley St. Clair, who is the mother of one of Elon Musk's many children, has accused her billionaire ex's company X of creating sexually explicit images of herself with Grok and said she was considering legal action against xAI — the parent company of the AI chatbot.

Over the past week, X has been flooded with sexually suggestive photos of women and children, with people asking Grok to generate what can be called vulgar images. Complaints of abuse flooded the internet after the recent rollout of an "edit image" button on Grok.

In an interview with Fortune, Ashley St. Clair said that she had been contacted by multiple other women who had similar experiences, moments after she spoke on the issue publicly on X. She said that she had reviewed inappropriate images of minors created by Grok, and was considering to take legal action over the photos.

Disgusted and violated Ashley St. Clair earlier in a series of posts on X had called out Grok, accusing it of generating explicit images of her as a child.

“Grok is now undressing photos of me as a child. This is a website where the owner says to post photos of your children. I really don't care if people want to call me “scorned”; this is objectively horrifying, illegal, and if it has happened to anybody else, DM me. I got time,” she had written on X.

In the interview with Fortune, she said that after seeing the images, she immediately replied, tagged Grok and said she did not consent to the images.

“[Grok] noted that I don’t consent to these images being produced…and then it continued producing the images, and they only got more explicit,” she told Fortune.

She revealed that Grok had created photos of her with “nothing covering me except a piece of floss with my toddler’s backpack in the background and photos of me where it looks like I’m not wearing a top at all.”

“I felt so disgusted and violated. I also felt so angry that there were other women and children that this had been happening to.”

xAI, Grok land in trouble Elon Musk's Grok and xAI are facing growing international backlash over the images, with countries including India, France, Britain and Malaysia initiating probe against the company.

On 2 January, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) sent a notice to X asking it to immediately remove all vulgar, obscene and unlawful content generated by Grok within 72 hours or face action. On Tuesday, it extended the deadline by 48 hours.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU's digital watchdog, joined the chorus on Monday, saying it was "very seriously looking" into the complaints about Grok, developed by Musk's startup xAI and integrated into his social media platform X.

X's Safety account said on Sunday that it removes all illegal content on the platform and permanently suspends accounts involved.