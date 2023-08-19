Elon Musk on Friday announced that microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter would scrap the ‘block’ feature, saying that it ‘made no sense’. Replying to a tweet by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Elon Musk noted that block will be deleted as a feature, except for direct messages.

The Block feature is used to restrict interaction with specific accounts on the microblogging platform. "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Elon Musk posted, indicating the option would still be available for "direct messages" between users of the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

However, Elon Musk, a self-promoted advocate of free speech, faced backlash from Twitter users on his decision to remove the ‘block’ feature.

Netizens flagged the fact that removing the ‘block’ feature would leave Twitter users vulnerable to online harassment and cyber bullying.

“Please rethink removing the block feature. as an anti-bullying activist (and target of harassment) I can assure you it’s a critical tool to keep people safe online." wrote on Twitter user