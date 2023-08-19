'Huge mistake': Netizens fume as Elon Musk moves to remove ‘block’ feature on X

Elon Musk announces that Twitter will remove the 'block' feature, sparking backlash from users concerned about online harassment.

Elon Musk on Friday announced that microblogging site 'X', formerly known as Twitter would scrap the 'block' feature, saying that it 'made no sense'. Replying to a tweet by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Elon Musk noted that block will be deleted as a feature, except for direct messages.

The Block feature is used to restrict interaction with specific accounts on the microblogging platform. "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Elon Musk posted, indicating the option would still be available for "direct messages" between users of the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

However, Elon Musk, a self-promoted advocate of free speech, faced backlash from Twitter users on his decision to remove the 'block' feature.

Netizens flagged the fact that removing the ‘block’ feature would leave Twitter users vulnerable to online harassment and cyber bullying.

“Please rethink removing the block feature. as an anti-bullying activist (and target of harassment) I can assure you it’s a critical tool to keep people safe online." wrote on Twitter user

"This is a huge mistake. Block is a critical feature on this app. Regretted minutes would skyrocket. There are certain evil people that users just don't want following them or replying to them. Scammers, cyber stalkers, etc. I suspect many people would abandon X if they can't block the harassing accounts out of their lives." wrote one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user wrote, “If @elonmusk is taking away the blocking feature on X, does that mean everyone we’ve blocked will become unblocked?"

One Twitter user also mentioned that they would have to delete their account if block feature is removed. "In the midst of a libel suit I was targeted by thirty trolls the defendant enlisted to harass me. X will be untenable for people like me, who are willing to share their identities. If he does this, I will have no choice but to retire from this site." wrote James Wood.

Some twitter users also made sarcastic comments on the recent move. One said, “Not only did Elon Musk remove the block feature, you can now like an interesting post twice".

One Twitter user also flagged the fact that removing the block feature was in direct violation of App store guidelines, and predicted that Elon Musk would backtrack on his statement soon saying he was ‘joking’.

Elon Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as motivating his changes, and lashed out at what he sees as the threat posed to free expression by changing cultural sensitivities.

Since Tesla founder, Elon Musk, bought social media platform Twitter for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its looser approach to blocking hate speech, and the return of previously banned far-right accounts.

According to nonprofit organisation the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has flourished on the platform. Elon Musk's X has disputed the findings and is suing the CCDH, reported AFP.

In December, Elon Musk reinstated former US president Donald Trump's Twitter account, although Trump has yet to return to the platform.

The former president was banned from Twitter in early 2021 for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a group of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Elon Musk's X recently reinstated rapper and designer Kanye West around eight months after his account was suspended, according to media reports.