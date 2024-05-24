This new valuation surpasses the $180 billion figure reached during SpaceX's previous tender offer.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has reportedly begun discussions to sell existing shares in a deal that could value the company at approximately $200 billion, Bloomberg reported on May 23, citing sources familiar with the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This new valuation surpasses the $180 billion figure reached during SpaceX's previous tender offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bloomberg report suggested that the shares could be priced between $108 and $110 each.

In a post on X, Elon Musk stated, "SpaceX has no need for additional capital and will actually be buying back shares."

SpaceX, one of the most profitable startups globally, employs a strategy that prominent private companies commonly use. Tender offers enable insiders or employees to sell their shares without the company having to pursue an initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This approach can further solidify the company’s financial position before it considers entering the public market.

If SpaceX achieves a staggering $200 billion valuation, it would represent a remarkable surge from the $180 billion valuation it secured through its latest tender offer.

This astronomical figure would catapult SpaceX into the rarefied ranks of the world's largest publicly traded corporations in terms of market capitalization, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the commercial space industry, according to the Bloomberg report.

(With inputs from Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

