"No one can hide": Elon Musk's SpaceX is building hundreds of spy satellites for US government
SpaceX is developing a network of spy satellites for a $1.8 billion contract with the NRO, enhancing US intelligence capabilities globally.
Elon Musk-led SpaceX is developing hundreds of spy satellites for a US intelligence agency under a secret $1.8 billion contract, Reuters reported, citing various unnamed sources. The contract, which was signed in 2021, aims to develop a powerful spy system that includes hundreds of satellites with Earth-imaging capabilities that can operate in low orbit.