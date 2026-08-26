Elon Musk's SpaceX to build ‘biggest launch site on Earth’ in Louisiana for $100 billion

Billionaire Elon Musk-led SpaceX is planning to spend $100 billion to build a huge spaceport in Louisiana to launch rockets, the company and state officials announced on Tuesday (local time).

SpaceX to build spaceport, Musk shares announcement The company's X account shared a video and wrote, "Introducing Starbase, Louisiana – a high-cadence launch site that will enable Starship to open a pathway to the stars for humanity." It also thanked Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry for "all of their support as we work together on this audacious project."

Following SpaceX's announcement, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry shared a post on his X account and welcomed the company to the state. He wrote, "A day for the history books! With SpaceX's $100 billion investment in Louisiana, we are proving that Louisiana is open— open to new jobs, honest wages, and to those who dare to build something that lasts."

SpaceX CEO Musk also reshared the company's post on his social media account and wrote, "Starbase Louisiana will ultimately have over a dozen launch towers, enabling more than 30 Starship flights per day and making it the biggest launch site on Earth! SpaceX makes sci-fi real."

Here's what we know about the upcoming spaceport Citing state officials, CBS News reported that the proposed spaceport would span 125,000 acres of former Exxon-owned land along Louisiana’s southern coast in Vermilion Parish, roughly 200 miles west of New Orleans. Officials added that the site offers several strategic benefits, including plentiful natural gas supplies and the flexibility to support launches across a broad range of trajectories.

According to SpaceX's website, Starbase in Louisiana will be built to support thousands of Starship flights a year. This self-sustaining spaceport will have propellant production, power generation, deep-water shipping capabilities, vehicle processing facilities, and an airport. Construction of the spaceport will commence in 2027, and the first Starship launch is expected in 2029. Further, with its $100 billion investment, the company expects to create over 3,000 jobs at Starbase and will reportedly hire heavily from nearby communities, utilising Louisiana workers’ extensive experience in building complex infrastructure in their unique environment.

The spaceport in Louisiana will be SpaceX's fourth and largest launch site, which will play an important role in ramping up missions of its reusable Starship launch system. The company already has sites in Florida, Texas, and California.

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SpaceX plans to increase rocket launches The development comes as the Musk-led company wants to significantly increase its rocket launches as it aims to put more satellites into orbit. On August 19 this year, SpaceX hit its 100th mission after a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

In the coming months, the company is also planning to host town halls and other community engagement events.