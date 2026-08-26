Elon Musk's SpaceX to build ‘biggest launch site on Earth’ in Louisiana for $100 billion

Billionaire Elon Musk-led SpaceX is planning to spend $100 billion to build a huge spaceport in Louisiana to launch rockets, the company and state officials announced on Tuesday (local time).

SpaceX to build spaceport, Musk shares announcement The company's X account shared a video and wrote, "Introducing Starbase, Louisiana – a high-cadence launch site that will enable Starship to open a pathway to the stars for humanity." It also thanked Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry for "all of their support as we work together on this audacious project."

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Following SpaceX's announcement, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry shared a post on his X account and welcomed the company to the state. He wrote, "A day for the history books! With SpaceX's $100 billion investment in Louisiana, we are proving that Louisiana is open— open to new jobs, honest wages, and to those who dare to build something that lasts."

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SpaceX CEO Musk also reshared the company's post on his social media account and wrote, "Starbase Louisiana will ultimately have over a dozen launch towers, enabling more than 30 Starship flights per day and making it the biggest launch site on Earth! SpaceX makes sci-fi real."

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Here's what we know about the upcoming spaceport Citing state officials, CBS News reported that the proposed spaceport would span 125,000 acres of former Exxon-owned land along Louisiana’s southern coast in Vermilion Parish, roughly 200 miles west of New Orleans. Officials added that the site offers several strategic benefits, including plentiful natural gas supplies and the flexibility to support launches across a broad range of trajectories.

According to SpaceX's website, Starbase in Louisiana will be built to support thousands of Starship flights a year. This self-sustaining spaceport will have propellant production, power generation, deep-water shipping capabilities, vehicle processing facilities, and an airport. Construction of the spaceport will commence in 2027, and the first Starship launch is expected in 2029. Further, with its $100 billion investment, the company expects to create over 3,000 jobs at Starbase and will reportedly hire heavily from nearby communities, utilising Louisiana workers’ extensive experience in building complex infrastructure in their unique environment.

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The spaceport in Louisiana will be SpaceX's fourth and largest launch site, which will play an important role in ramping up missions of its reusable Starship launch system. The company already has sites in Florida, Texas, and California.

Also Read | Musk-led SpaceX eyes orbital data centre debut in 2027

SpaceX plans to increase rocket launches The development comes as the Musk-led company wants to significantly increase its rocket launches as it aims to put more satellites into orbit. On August 19 this year, SpaceX hit its 100th mission after a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

In the coming months, the company is also planning to host town halls and other community engagement events.

Separately, Musk has laid out ambitious plans for the company, including building a human settlement on Mars and deploying solar-powered data centres in space. On Monday, he said on social media that SpaceX aims to launch its first space-based data centre by the end of next year.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.