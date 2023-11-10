Elon Musk's SpaceX will be worth half-a-trillion dollars by 2030: Billionaire investor explains why
While talking to CNBC on Friday, Ron Baron said that SpaceX would be valued at about $250 billion to $300 billion over the next three years
Billionaire investor Ron Baron made some optimistic predictions about the potential of Elon Musk's SpaceX and claimed that the rocket company will be worth about $500 billion by 2030. While talking to CNBC on Friday, Ron Baron said that the company would be valued at about $250 billion to $300 billion over the next three years. The investors own more than $1 billion shares in SpaceX and remain optimistic about the growth potential of the company