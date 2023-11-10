While talking to CNBC on Friday, Ron Baron said that SpaceX would be valued at about $250 billion to $300 billion over the next three years

Billionaire investor Ron Baron made some optimistic predictions about the potential of Elon Musk's SpaceX and claimed that the rocket company will be worth about $500 billion by 2030. While talking to CNBC on Friday, Ron Baron said that the company would be valued at about $250 billion to $300 billion over the next three years. The investors own more than $1 billion shares in SpaceX and remain optimistic about the growth potential of the company {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpaceX is presently valued at approximately $150 billion, positioning it as one of the most valuable non-public entities globally. Elon Musk recently announced that Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet division, has attained a state where its cash inflow matches its outflow. Starlink, recognized as the largest satellite enterprise globally, operates a constellation of around 5,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

The figures offer a unique insight into the financial workings of the enterprise led by Elon Musk. The company, under his guidance, engages in the commercialization of space through reusable rocket services and the provision of internet services transmitted from an array of orbiting satellites. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sales expected to reach $15 billion by 2024 Bloomberg News reported on Monday that SpaceX is anticipated to generate approximately $9 billion in revenue this year from its rocket launch and Starlink enterprises. Projections suggest a further increase, with sales expected to reach approximately $15 billion by the year 2024.

The people familiar with the matter indicated that Starlink's sales are poised to surpass and surpass the revenue generated by the launch business in the coming year. This shift is anticipated as Starlink expands its availability to additional global regions. As a result, it is foreseen that Starlink will constitute the majority of SpaceX's revenue.

Starlink provides a high-speed internet connection through a subscription-based model, requiring users to pay a monthly fee along with a one-time charge for the essential ground receiver hardware that facilitates connection to its network of satellites in orbit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.