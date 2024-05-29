Elon Musk's Starlink down, over 200 service outages in 24 hours, says report
- Elon Musk's Starlink down, reporting outages
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet platform Starlink is reportedly down for users, as per an alert from the Insider Paper.
The service has reported over 240 outtages during the last 24 hours, it added.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!