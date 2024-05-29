Billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet platform Starlink is reportedly down for users, as per an alert from the Insider Paper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The service has reported over 240 outtages during the last 24 hours, it added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

