Business News/ Companies / News/  Elon Musk's Starlink down, over 200 service outages in 24 hours, says report

Elon Musk's Starlink down, over 200 service outages in 24 hours, says report

Livemint

  • Elon Musk's Starlink down, reporting outages

Starlink reported over 240 outtages during the last 24 hours

Billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet platform Starlink is reportedly down for users, as per an alert from the Insider Paper.

The service has reported over 240 outtages during the last 24 hours, it added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

