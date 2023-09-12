Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Elon Musk's Starlink likely to get approval from Telecom Ministry for starting services in India: Report

Elon Musk's Starlink likely to get approval from Telecom Ministry for starting services in India: Report

1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Elon Musk's Starlink expected to receive approval to offer services in India, pending final meeting this month.

Starlink satellite antennas are seen at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, on August 31, 2023 during a preview at the fair grounds in Berlin. Starlink is a satellite internet provider operated by Elon Musk's American aerospace company SpaceX. This year's IFA edition will be open to the public from September 1 to 5, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Elon Musk's Starlink is likely to get approval from the telecom ministry to start offering its services in India.

A report by The Times of India while quoting sources noted, "A high-level meeting is slated for later this month and Starlink's proposal for a global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services licence is expected to be taken up there,"

Also Read| Elon Musk's Starlink denial for Ukraine's Crimea operation sparks Pentagon inquiry

"The meeting is likely to give an approval to the proposal, though we cannot rule out certain last-minute hiccups that may cause some more delays." the report added.

Notably, Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's One Web have already secured the GMPPCS license in India.

Next steps for Starlink in India:

As per the report, despite the GMPCS license Starlink will also have to receive approval from different government wings and the Department of Space before launching operations in the country.

In late 2021, the Elon Musk-backed company had got a scolding from the Telecom Ministry for taking advance money from subscribers for services when it hadn't even procured the license. The Ministry had asked Starlink to start refunding the money to around 5,000 odd customers who had pre-ordered its services in India.

Elon Musk on Starlink's relevance in India:

Following a meeting with PM Narendra Modi in the US, Elon Musk had said that Starlink can be ‘incredibly helpful’ in remote villages of the country that have no internet or lack high-speed services, reported Reuters.

Starlink has been pleading with the Indian government to not auction the spectrum but just assign licences in line with a global trend, saying it is a natural resource that should be shared by companies. An auction may impose geographical restrictions that will raise costs, it said in company letters made public by the Indian government last month.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 10:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.